Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) PT Raised to C$2.50

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$2.20 to C$2.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$3.10 to C$3.15 in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Orla Mining has a one year low of C$1.08 and a one year high of C$1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a current ratio of 13.32.

In other news, insider Pierre Lassonde bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$449,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,013,500 shares in the company, valued at C$35,952,251.40.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume