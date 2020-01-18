Orocobre (TSE:ORL) Shares Up 2.2%

Shares of Orocobre Limited (TSE:ORL) shot up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.35 and last traded at C$3.26, 43,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 46,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.19.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.53. The firm has a market cap of $858.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77.

Orocobre Company Profile (TSE:ORL)

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium, potash, and boron deposits in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Salar de Olaroz lithium project located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also produces minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

