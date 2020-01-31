Oronova Energy (CVE:ONV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Oronova Energy Inc (CVE:ONV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 497000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 million and a PE ratio of -2.08.

Oronova Energy Company Profile (CVE:ONV)

Oronova Energy Inc, a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves in Latin America. It intends to seek for oil and gas opportunities in Latin America. The company was formerly known as Oronova Resource Corp. and changed its name to Oronova Energy Inc in December 2016.

