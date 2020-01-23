Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Orrstown Financial Services has a payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of ORRF stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $22.02. 4,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $246.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.59. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1-year low of $18.09 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average is $21.95.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORRF. Zacks Investment Research raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Orrstown Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers