Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Short Interest Down 6.1% in December

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the December 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORRF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1-year low of $18.09 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $251.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.94.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 million. Analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORRF. Zacks Investment Research raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orrstown Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 32,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 6,620.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 43,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Featured Story: Golden Cross