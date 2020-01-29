Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Raised to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNNGY opened at $36.49 on Monday. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $36.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.82.

About Ørsted A/S

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates offshore wind farms, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, Bioenergy, and Customer Solutions segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

