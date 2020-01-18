Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) shares rose 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $101.33 and last traded at $101.33, approximately 301 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.32.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.49.

About Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF)

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates offshore wind farms, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, Bioenergy, and Customer Solutions segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

