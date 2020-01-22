Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) to report ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Orthopediatrics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Orthopediatrics posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Orthopediatrics will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Orthopediatrics.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $20.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Orthopediatrics’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Orthopediatrics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

In related news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 10,000 shares of Orthopediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $343,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David R. Bailey sold 15,000 shares of Orthopediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $514,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Orthopediatrics by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 749,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,200,000 after buying an additional 236,034 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Orthopediatrics by 29.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Orthopediatrics by 31.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 89,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 21,709 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Orthopediatrics by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Orthopediatrics by 62.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,680,000 after purchasing an additional 258,146 shares during the period. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $47.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average of $37.86. The company has a market capitalization of $799.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.89 and a beta of 0.28. Orthopediatrics has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.35.

About Orthopediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

