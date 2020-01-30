Oryx Petroleum (TSE:OXC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.22

Oryx Petroleum Co. Ltd (TSE:OXC)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and traded as high as $0.23. Oryx Petroleum shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $127.07 million and a P/E ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.24.

Oryx Petroleum (TSE:OXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$47.13 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Oryx Petroleum Co. Ltd will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oryx Petroleum Corporation Limited acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil from oil and gas assets in West Africa and the Middle East. It has interests in the Hawler license area located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; the AGC Central license located in Senegal and Guinea Bissau; and the Haute Mer B license in Congo.

