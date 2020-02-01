O’Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OEUR) Announces $0.01 Monthly Dividend

O’Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OEUR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

NYSEARCA OEUR opened at $25.31 on Friday. O’Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $26.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.41.

