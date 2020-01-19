O’Shares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSM) Shares Down 0.1%

O’Shares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSM) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.26 and last traded at $30.27, 219 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.31.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.0762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from O’Shares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

