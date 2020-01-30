Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Oshkosh updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.30-8.10 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $7.30-8.10 EPS.

Shares of OSK traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.05. 1,447,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,058. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.01.

In other news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 19,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $1,678,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,119,468.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 34,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.71, for a total value of $3,000,166.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,524,758.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,160 shares of company stock valued at $8,288,319 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Buckingham Research raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.46.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

