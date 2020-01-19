Osiris Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OSIR) vs. Translate Bio (OTCMKTS:TBIO) Financial Survey

Osiris Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OSIR) and Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Osiris Therapeutics and Translate Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osiris Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Translate Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00

Translate Bio has a consensus price target of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 158.08%. Given Translate Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Translate Bio is more favorable than Osiris Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Osiris Therapeutics and Translate Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osiris Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Translate Bio -1,732.61% -59.18% -25.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Osiris Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Translate Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 43.4% of Osiris Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Translate Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Osiris Therapeutics and Translate Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osiris Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Translate Bio $1.42 million 339.83 -$97.39 million ($3.64) -2.21

Osiris Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Translate Bio.

Osiris Therapeutics Company Profile

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes regenerative medicine products in the United States. Its products include Grafix and Stravix for treating chronic wounds of diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, pressure ulcers, arterial ulcers, and severe burns, as well as surgical and trauma wounds; BIO4 for bone repair and regeneration in spine, trauma, extremity, cranial, and foot and ankle surgeries; and Cartiform for treating articular cartilage lesions in the knee and other joints. The company also develops and markets Menvivo for the repair of meniscus; and TruSkin for treating chronic wounds. It markets and distributes its products directly to physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare providers, as well as through agents and distributors. Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Sanofi Pasteur Inc. to develop mRNA vaccines for up to five infectious disease pathogens. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.