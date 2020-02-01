Osirium Technologies (LON:OSI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.06

Osirium Technologies PLC (LON:OSI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 22.06 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.31), with a volume of 2702 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.31).

The firm has a market cap of $4.58 million and a P/E ratio of -1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 41.07.

Osirium Technologies Company Profile (LON:OSI)

Osirium Technologies Plc develops and sells cyber-security software products to blue-chip enterprises in defense, telecommunications, and the financial services sectors in the United Kingdom. Its products include Privileged Access Management, a solution to separate people from passwords; Privileged Task Management, a solution that allows SysAdmins to delegate multi-step tasks without human error; Privileged Session Management, a solution that enables security managers to record, store, and playback activities that take place across their hybrid-cloud infrastructures; and Privileged Behaviour Management, a module that creates a series of base lines to measure user actions.

