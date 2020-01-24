Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko gold royalties’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter. Osisko gold royalties had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a positive return on equity of 2.71%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.50 to $15.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Osisko gold royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.82.

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $9.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.34. Osisko gold royalties has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $13.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 136.0% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,559,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,729,000 after buying an additional 4,932,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 226.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,336,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,432,000 after buying an additional 2,392,924 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties during the second quarter worth $11,720,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 9.5% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,511,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,967,000 after buying an additional 995,706 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties during the second quarter worth $4,015,000. 51.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

