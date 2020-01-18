Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.91% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Osisko Gold Ltd is a mining company which is engaged in exploration and mining for gold and other precious metals. Osisko Gold Ltd is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. CIBC lowered Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $15.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.82.

OR stock opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36. Osisko gold royalties has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 63.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of -0.08.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Osisko gold royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,511,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,967,000 after buying an additional 995,706 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,559,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,729,000 after buying an additional 4,932,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,062,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,409,000 after buying an additional 68,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,926,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,107,000 after buying an additional 369,348 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,564,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after buying an additional 268,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

