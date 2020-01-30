Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) Upgraded to Outperform by National Bank Financial

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$15.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.72% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko gold royalties’ FY2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$18.50 to C$15.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.89.

OR stock opened at C$12.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of -10.17. Osisko gold royalties has a 12 month low of C$11.00 and a 12 month high of C$17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.20.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$109.24 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

