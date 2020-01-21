Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Acquires C$25,000.00 in Stock

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,724,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,362,059.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Robert Wares purchased 4,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,880.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Robert Wares acquired 36,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$16,200.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Robert Wares acquired 23,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$10,575.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Robert Wares bought 26,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,660.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Robert Wares bought 5,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,150.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,000.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$41,000.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Robert Wares purchased 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$41,000.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Robert Wares purchased 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$40,500.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Robert Wares acquired 200,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,000.00.

CVE OM opened at C$0.51 on Tuesday. Osisko Metals Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.38 and a twelve month high of C$0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.96 million and a PE ratio of -15.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.50.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

