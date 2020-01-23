Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Director Sells C$78,000.00 in Stock

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.90, for a total transaction of C$78,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,369,100 shares in the company, valued at C$5,339,490.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 24th, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 10,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.90 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00.

Shares of OSK stock opened at C$3.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -11.20. Osisko Mining Inc has a 52-week low of C$2.51 and a 52-week high of C$4.19.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.01). Analysts expect that Osisko Mining Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSK. Beacon Securities upgraded shares of Osisko Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$4.10 price objective on shares of Osisko Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.32.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

