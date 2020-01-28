Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Sells C$755,000.00 in Stock

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Donald Robert Njegovan sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.78, for a total transaction of C$755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$378,677.80.

Shares of OSK opened at C$3.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65. Osisko Mining Inc has a twelve month low of C$2.58 and a twelve month high of C$4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.35.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Osisko Mining Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OSK. Beacon Securities upgraded shares of Osisko Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. National Bank Financial set a C$4.10 target price on shares of Osisko Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.32.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

