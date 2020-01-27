Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) Short Interest Update

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 936,000 shares, a growth of 147.6% from the December 31st total of 378,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ OSMT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.87. The company had a trading volume of 191,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,206. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $360.65 million and a PE ratio of -13.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.60.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($1.85). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 142.64% and a negative return on equity of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $65.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sriram Venkataraman bought 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,485,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,426,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $413,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 1,412.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

