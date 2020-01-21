Osram Licht AG (FRA:OSR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Osram Licht AG (FRA:OSR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €37.42 ($43.52).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OSR shares. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Nord/LB set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

OSR traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €45.80 ($53.26). 40,689 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €43.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €38.55. Osram Licht has a 1 year low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a 1 year high of €79.42 ($92.35).

About Osram Licht

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

