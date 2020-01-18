Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) Given a €46.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) received a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective from equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.33% from the company’s current price.

OSR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €37.42 ($43.52).

OSR stock opened at €45.85 ($53.31) on Thursday. Osram Licht has a one year low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a one year high of €79.42 ($92.35). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of €38.55.

Osram Licht Company Profile

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

