Osram Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.64

Osram Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.64 and last traded at $50.64, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.76.

A number of research firms have commented on OSAGF. ValuEngine cut Osram Licht from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Osram Licht in a report on Monday, December 9th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Osram Licht Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OSAGF)

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

