Ossen Innovation (NASDAQ:OSN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.17

Ossen Innovation Co Ltd (NASDAQ:OSN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.17 and traded as high as $3.18. Ossen Innovation shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Ossen Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ossen Innovation stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ossen Innovation Co Ltd (NASDAQ:OSN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,268 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Ossen Innovation as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ossen Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSN)

Ossen Innovation Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of pre-stressed steel materials. Its products include plain surface steel wires and strands, and earth coated and zinc-coated pre-stressed steel materials. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader