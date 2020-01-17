OTCMKTS:PROSY (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY (OTCMKTS:PROSY) traded down 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.78 and last traded at $15.84, 334,593 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average session volume of 542,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.46.

OTCMKTS:PROSY Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PROSY)

International Internet Assets of Naspers Limited comprises the business of providing Internet services, including online classifieds, payments, food delivery, e-retail, travel, education, social, and Internet platforms sectors. The asset is located in the Netherlands. Prosus N.V., operates as a subsidiary of Naspers Limited.

