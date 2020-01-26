Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) to post ($0.47) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Otonomy reported earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full-year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.85). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 72.06% and a negative net margin of 6,516.78%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OTIC. Oppenheimer began coverage on Otonomy in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otonomy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Otonomy by 5.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,722,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 85,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Otonomy by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Otonomy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 150,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Otonomy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTIC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.37. 247,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,243. The stock has a market cap of $109.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55. Otonomy has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

