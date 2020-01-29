Ottawa Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:OTTW) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Ottawa Savings Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OTTW) shot up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.50, 3,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 3,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Ottawa Savings Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average of $13.32. The stock has a market cap of $46.69 million, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Ottawa Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:OTTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Ottawa Savings Bancorp had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter.

Ottawa Savings Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTTW)

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate, and various retirement accounts.

