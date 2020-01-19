Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OTTR. Sidoti started coverage on Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Otter Tail in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Siebert Williams Shank raised Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Williams Capital raised Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Otter Tail has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $53.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.10. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $46.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.74.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.30 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Otter Tail’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $102,501.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, BB&T Corp acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. 44.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

