Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.43.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley raised Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of NYSE OUT traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.97. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $31.20.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.97 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Outfront Media will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,011,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 128.3% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,255,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,207,000 after buying an additional 2,391,007 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the second quarter worth about $54,299,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 118.6% in the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,489,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,933,000 after buying an additional 1,893,067 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 101.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,616,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,678,000 after buying an additional 812,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 701.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 818,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,734,000 after buying an additional 716,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio