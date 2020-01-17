Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.42

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.42 and last traded at $28.36, with a volume of 900800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.18.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OUT. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.70.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.97 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 309.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 36,599 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 118.6% during the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,489,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,067 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 35.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 60.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,095,000 after purchasing an additional 217,660 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 128.3% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,255,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,007 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Outfront Media Company Profile (NYSE:OUT)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

