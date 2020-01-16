Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Receives $9.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTLK. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 389,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 106,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 712.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 347,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

OTLK opened at $0.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -0.90. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $10.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

