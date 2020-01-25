Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,397,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 1,675,734 shares.The stock last traded at $1.08 and had previously closed at $1.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

The company has a market cap of $30.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 389,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 106,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 712.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 347,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

About Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

