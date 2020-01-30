OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.12).

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

OUTKY stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.98 and a beta of 0.85.

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Asia and Oceania, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel bars, rebars, wires, and wire rods; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; blancs and discs; suction roll shell blanks; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

