OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Shares Down 1.1%

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.20 and last traded at $16.26, 14,246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 19,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

Several research firms have issued reports on OVCHY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02.

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. On average, analysts forecast that OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OVCHY)

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

