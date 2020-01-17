Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 237,774 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,394,411 shares.The stock last traded at $8.77 and had previously closed at $8.81.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $48.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Overstock.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $309.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.19.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.25). Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 65.78%. The company had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.55) EPS. Overstock.com’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 5.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,192,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,017,000 after buying an additional 222,811 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 30.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,513,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,583,000 after buying an additional 348,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 48.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 229,757 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 63.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 389,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 151,552 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 36.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution