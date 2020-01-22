Overstock.com Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 11,001 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,706% compared to the average volume of 609 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 58.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 38,518.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 12,326 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Overstock.com by 856.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 23,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 26,386 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Overstock.com by 36.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OSTK shares. BidaskClub cut Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Overstock.com from $48.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of OSTK opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.94. Overstock.com has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $29.75. The firm has a market cap of $300.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.19.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.25). Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 65.78%. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.55) earnings per share. Overstock.com’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

