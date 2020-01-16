Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OVID has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 target price on Ovid Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of OVID traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.97. 8,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,565. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $172.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 199.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 34,850 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 67.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,097,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 443,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

