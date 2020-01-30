Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on OVV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.05.

Shares of OVV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,861,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,182,189. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.04.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

