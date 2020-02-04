Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $3.18 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will earn $3.18 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.10. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OVV. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $32.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.05.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $15.55 on Monday. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

