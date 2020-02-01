Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Given New $29.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from $32.50 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OVV. Cowen initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Thursday. They set a market perform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Ovintiv from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating and a $23.75 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.05.

Shares of OVV traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.63. 4,175,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,181,900. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.04.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

