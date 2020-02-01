Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.84, with a volume of 78645 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.

OVV has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $32.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.05.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.04.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

