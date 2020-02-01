Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Equities researchers at Cowen began coverage on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.05.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $15.63 on Thursday. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Company Profile

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc

