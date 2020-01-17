Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Short Interest Down 5.4% in December

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 6,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Owens Corning news, VP Ava Harter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $316,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,381.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Thaman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 777,513 shares in the company, valued at $48,205,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,834 shares of company stock worth $4,248,079. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,566,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $541,353,000 after purchasing an additional 912,294 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,253,000 after buying an additional 107,823 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,593,000 after buying an additional 1,113,210 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 9.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,896,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,805,000 after buying an additional 335,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,160,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Owens Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.15.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $64.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $44.46 and a 52 week high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. Owens Corning had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.43%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

