Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OC. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Owens Corning from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a hold rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Owens Corning from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.15.

Shares of OC traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $67.36. The stock had a trading volume of 681,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.20 and a 200 day moving average of $61.17. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $44.46 and a twelve month high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 19.43%.

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $65,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,832.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Thaman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 777,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,205,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,834 shares of company stock worth $4,248,079. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. FMR LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Owens Corning by 2.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,253,000 after purchasing an additional 107,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 8.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 52,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread