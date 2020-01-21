Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) to post $1.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Owens-Illinois’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. Owens-Illinois reported sales of $1.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens-Illinois will report full year sales of $6.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.66 billion to $6.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Owens-Illinois.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a positive return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Owens-Illinois’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OI shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Owens-Illinois from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Owens-Illinois from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Owens-Illinois in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Owens-Illinois from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Owens-Illinois currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Shares of OI stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,314,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,693. Owens-Illinois has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Owens-Illinois by 75.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 10.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 12.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

