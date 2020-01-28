Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.36.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OI. Barclays began coverage on shares of Owens-Illinois in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Owens-Illinois from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Owens-Illinois from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,972,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,570,000 after buying an additional 176,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,798,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,580,000 after acquiring an additional 598,742 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Owens-Illinois by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,599,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383,107 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Owens-Illinois by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,818,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,059,000 after acquiring an additional 367,421 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Owens-Illinois by 2,544.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,614,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

OI traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.32. 1,347,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,623,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. Owens-Illinois has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.45.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a positive return on equity of 42.84%. Owens-Illinois’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens-Illinois will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

