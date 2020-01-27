Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives $7.15 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.15.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of OMI traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.58. 80,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,110. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $394.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $8.43.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.87%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 147.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,404,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,480 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 123.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 456,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 21.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,803,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after buying an additional 324,480 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 36.9% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,101,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after buying an additional 296,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth about $1,332,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

