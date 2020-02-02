Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) were down 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.26, approximately 1,018,877 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,701,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMI. ValuEngine cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,404,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,803,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 324,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,353,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after acquiring an additional 153,546 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 779,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

