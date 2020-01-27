Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:OXBR) Short Interest Up 1,575.0% in January

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:OXBR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 1,575.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OXBR opened at $1.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.88. Oxbridge Re has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.93.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Oxbridge Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers.

